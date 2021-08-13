TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key Released: Here’s How To Raise Objection, Check Result Details

TS EAMCET 2021 Answer key: The TS EAMCET 2021 Answer key has been issued by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) in Hyderabad. The answer key is available in pdf format at the link. It's accessible at different times of the day and in different shifts, the exams were conducted in. Candidates who took the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) in 2021 can obtain the official answer key and cross-check their answers to determine their likely test scores.

For TS EAMCET-2021 (engineering stream), the deadline for submitting objections based on the preliminary key is August 14 at 4 p.m.

Candidates should be aware that JNTU is the sole institution that will provide the official TS EAMCET 2021 results. The score computed using the answer key is only an estimate. The official outcome is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2021.

The question papers for the test are also accessible with the answer key. Aspirants for the TS EAMCET 2021 must first go to the official website to obtain it. Candidates must then select the ‘Answer Key and Question Paper' link. Candidates can download the exam's preliminary answer key and question paper on the following screen. Candidates should double-check the exam date and time while downloading it.

To compute scores using the TS EAMCET Answer key, applicants must add and subtract marks according to the exam's grading scheme. Candidates must first compare their answers from the key to those on the exam. Add one mark for a correct answer as you go. There is no need to subtract marks for wrong responses because there is no negative grading. The total marks acquired after adding the marks for all the right answers are the candidate's likely exam marks.

Candidates who are unhappy with the solution option(s) provided in the answer key may challenge or object to them. The objections, as well as the supporting papers, can be submitted online.

The conducting body will consider all of the objections after they have been filed. As a result, legitimate modifications to the answer key will be made. The final answer key is the updated version of the answer key. The result is prepared based on it.

Candidates may get the TS EAMCET 2021 result by logging in to the official website. Successful applicants can register for TS EAMCET 2021 counselling after the results are released. From August 30, 2021, you can pay for counselling. The deadline to reserve a counselling appointment is September 3, 2021. Certificates will be verified from September 4 to 11, 2021, and web options will be available from September 4 to 13, 2021. On September 15, 2021, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be published.

The TS EAMCET 2021 is a state-level admissions test. It is held once a year for applicants seeking admission to Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary Medicine, etc.) programmes. JNTU Hyderabad administers the test on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The test was held this year on August 4, 5, and 6, 2021, in two shifts, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.