HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad will release the TS EAMCET 2020 hall tickets on June 30. Earlier, the authorities were to release the EAMCET 2020 hall tickets on June 27 but it was postponed. The last date to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket is July 3. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in and entering their registration number and date of birth.

The online EAMCET 2020 entrance test will be held from July 6 to July 9.

The authorities have provided an option for the candidates to change test centres. Candidates can now select one more option for a test centre change till June 26. Earlier, the facility was available to the candidates till June 24. After this, there will be no scope for further requests to change the test centres.

TS EAMCET is an online entrance test conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in University/Private Colleges in the state. This year, TS EAMCET exam dates are between July 6 and 8 for the Engineering stream and July 8 to 9 for the Agriculture stream.