TS EAMCET 2020: Exam On October 8th For COVID-19 Positive Candidates

The candidates who have missed TS EAMCET 2020 exam that has been conducted from September 9 to 14 can attend the exam on October 8th. In a statement, EAMCET convenor professor Govardhan said that the candidates should produce coronavirus positive and negative reports at the exam centre. He further added that the hall tickets will be sent to the candidates' mail ID by October 5th. For futher details, candidates can check at convenertseamcet2020@jntuh.ac.in or eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the postponement of the TS EAMCET 2020 test for COVID-19 contaminated candidates which was scheduled to be conducted on October 3rd. According to the reports, around 53 students have missed the exam as they have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad (JNTU-H) conducted the TS-EAMCET 2020 for the candidates from September 9 to 14th. More than two lakh candidates, including 1.42 lakh from the engineering stream, have applied for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary) Common Entrance Test. The exam for pharmacy, agriculture, and veterinary streams has been conducted on September 23 and 24.