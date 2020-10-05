HYDERABAD: The results of TS EAMCET 2020 (Engineering) will be released here on October 6, Tuesday. Informing this through a press communication in the name of its chairman, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHC) said that the results will be released by Minister for Higher Education Sabitha Indra Reddy. The much-awaited results will be declared at 3:30 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Kukatpally of Hyderabad.

Students who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2020 (E) can access their results on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

After clicking and entering the results page, please enter your 10-digit hall ticket number to instantly get the result. Besides the result, the candidates will get to know their rank and subject-wise and total marks that they secured in the examination.

The final answer key is also expected to be released along with the TS EAMCET 2020 (E) result.

TSCHE, through JNTU which is the nodal agency for carring out the common entrance tests, conducted TS EAMCET 2020 on September 9,10,11 and 14 for Engineering stream and September 28 and 29 for Agriculture. A special examination is also being conducted on October 8 for all those candidates who have missed the entrance test due to COVID-19 on the above-mentioned dates.