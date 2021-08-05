TS DOST Phase 1 2021 Seat Allotment List Released

TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment List 2021: On August 4, 2021, the Telangana Degree Online Services (DOST) issued the TS DOST First Phase seat allotment. Candidates who have enrolled for the TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment 2021 will be able to verify their seat allotment on the official website at the link.

Students can enrol in UG courses like B.A., B.Com, B.Sc., BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and others with the help of the DOST. DOST provides a single window at the official website for applying to any of the state institutions' undergraduate programmes (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sathavahana Universities).

Candidates should be aware that the TS DOST Phase 1 2021 registration happened between July 1, 2021, and July 28, 2021. Candidates for TS DOST Phase 1 2021 should be aware that if they are pleased with their seat assignment, they must confirm it via the online self-reporting tool between August 5, 2021, and August 9, 2021.

The registration for the TS DOST Phase 2 2021 will begin on August 5, 2021, and will last through August 18, 2021. The fee for registering for TS DOST Phase 2 2021 is Rs 400. The fee for registering for TS DOST Phase 1 2021 was Rs 200.

