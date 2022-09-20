TS CPGET Results 2022 Announced, Check Direct Link To Download Rank Card

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, TS CPGET results were announced today, on September 20, 2022.

Candidates, who are waiting for their results, can directly download their rank cards either from the tsche. ac.in the official website or through the Sakshi Education website.

Osmania University conducted the examination for the candidates, who wish to take admission into Post Graduate courses in M.A M.Sc, M.Com and various other courses.

As per the reports, total 67,115 candidates applied for 45 subjects in CPGET-2022 conducted by OU. The convenor said that the students who qualified in the entrance examination will be given admissions in PG courses and diploma courses in Telangana Universities, Telangana Women's Universities, Kakatiya, Palamuru, Satavahana, JNTU, Mahatma Gandhi Universities along with Osmania University. candidates appeared in the examination. The exam was conducted from 11-13 August, 2022 in three shifts, first shift was held from 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM, second shift commenced from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM and the third shift was from 04:30 PM to 06:00 PM.

The candidates can check their TS CPGET 2022 Results by following a few simple steps given in the link below: