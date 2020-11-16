HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology, KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the State Building Permission Approval and the Self-Certification System -TS-bPass was available online from Monday.

Taking to Twitter, KTR announced that the people of Telangana could avail the facility, which would make it easy to get building and layout approvals henceforth.

As per the new TS-bPass legislation, no permissions would be required for residential buildings in plots with up to 75 sq yards and with height up to seven metres.

It is a time-bound online approval single-window system making it easy for citizens to get building and layout approvals.

Instant approval for residential buildings in plots above 75 sq yards and up to 600 sq yards (height up to 10 metres) will be based on self- certification.

Single-window approval would be given to layouts/buildings in plots above 600 sq yards and height above 10 metres within 21 days,

In case any urban local body or municipality fails to meet the deadline of 21 days, automatic deemed approval would be issued on the 22nd day online to the citizen.

TS-bPass legislation was promulgated for the development and provision of appropriate basic amenities in towns along with the new Municipal Act, which was brought in last year to herald changes in municipal administration. The government had introduced the development permission management system (DPMS) in 2015 in municipalities to address people's difficulties and corruption in the process of obtaining permissions for construction of houses.

TS-bPASS was brought to give statutory powers to the DPMS and to ensure transparency and make people work with the Government responsibly through a self-certification system.

