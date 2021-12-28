TS bPASS an Ideal Policy For Other States, Says KTR

MA&UD Minister KTR held a review meeting on the status of various projects and works being undertaken by the Municipal Administration Department. Minister enquired about the progress of the works taken up in municipalities under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).

Minister KTR said that the Telangana Government is taking major steps to improve the infrastructure facilities and change the face of municipalities under Pattana Pragathi program in the State. He also mentioned that special funds are being provided to the municipalities on a monthly basis for the development works taken up under the program.

In addition to the Pattana Pragathi program, the State Government has set up TUFIDC and is allocating budgets to create better infrastructure in the municipalities, the Minister said.

Minister KTR also reviewed the status of the implementation of TS-bPASS policy.

The officials informed the Minister that the TS-bPASS portal had teething issues which were resolved quickly.. The officials also presented the official numbers to the Minister and stated that the citizens are widely using the TS-bPASS portal.

The officials also informed the Minister that the approval time of the policy is now reduced compared to its initial days. Minister KTR asked the MA&UD Dept. officials to ensure that the citizens receive all the facilities mentioned in the portal.

TS-bPASS has helped speed up the building approval process compared to the earlier times. Minister KTR directed the officials to make necessary changes to the existing TS-bPASS portal with a faster grievance redressal mechanism. He also asked the officials to widely promote the TS-bPASS toll free number.

Minister KTR asked the officials to make TS-bPASS a one stop solution for all the building approvals just like TS-iPASS is for industrial approvals. Make TS-bPASS a policy which will become an ideal policy for all the other states in the country, he said.

Minister KTR also held a detailed review on the drinking water projects taken up by the MA&UD Department within Outer Ring Road limits. The Minister also reviewed the ongoing works under the SRDP program.

Minister KTR said that the government will be inaugurating two important flyovers in the city which have been recently completed under the SRDP program. These flyovers will provide a major relief to the commuters in the city.

During this review meeting, the Minister enquired about the work status of the Municipalities Master Plan. The officials informed the Minister that the master plans of the majority of the municipalities and corporations were completed. Minister directed the officials to complete the master plans for the newly formed municipalities and corporations at the earliest.

Senior officials from MA&UD Department, GHMC, HMWSSB and Town Planning Wings participated in the meeting.