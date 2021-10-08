TS Assembly Session 2021: Centre Didn't Release Crop Insurance Funds, Says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly meeting criticised the centre for not releasing the flood relief fund for Hyderabad. He further stated that Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was bogus. KCR lashed out at the centre and asserted that despite the state government sending reports to release the funds on crop damage, the centre is not paying heed to it. He also said that the centre is ignoring the Swaminathan reports as well. He stated that "There are a lot of shortcomings in the existing policy and that need to be rectified so that the benefits of crop insurance would reach the grass root level farmers."

KCR said that "The central government sends a team to assess the damage after the state government submits a preliminary report on the losses incurred by farmers due to rains and floods. But, these teams visit places very late, and sometimes, they come after three or four months, delaying the process further."

KCR said that during the assessment for crop insurance, the claim is approved only if an entire village or mandal gets affected. He said that crop insurance will not be given if a section of farmers suffers losses in a particular village or mandal.