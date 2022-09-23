Truth About ED Notice to Telangana Congress Leaders in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate issued notices to former ministers and senior Congress leaders Ali Shabbir and P Sudarshan Reddy, as per reports. It is said that the ED has asked Sudarshan Reddy to appear before it on October 10 and Shabbir Ali will have to appear before the ED on October 11.

According to Deccan Chronicle, two leaders have transferred amounts to the accounts of firms that were involved in the National Herald case, and the Congress leaders were served notices under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2005.

It is said that ED also issued notices to a senior Congresswoman leader who served in various posts during the Congress reign.

However, the Congress leaders Sudharshan Reddy and Ali Shabbir have reacted to the news and said that they haven't received any notices from the ED and refuted the rumours.

