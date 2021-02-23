Truck Mows Down Daily Wager In Mancherial

Mancherial: In Bellampalli town on Monday a daily wager died on the spot when he accidentally came under the wheels of a truck. The truck that rammed the scooty on which he was travelling at a flyover.

Bellampalli II town Sub-Inspector K Bhaskar Rao said that the deceased Partheki Janardhan, (35), a daily earner hailed from the Chemical area in the coal belt town.

Janardhan received fatal injuries when he accidentally came under the wheels of a container coming from the opposite direction at T junction on the flyover, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was proceeding to the Chemical area from Bellampalli town at the time of the mishap.

Some passersby alerted local police who rushed the body to a government hospital.