HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday congratulated the party MLC candidates who won in the recently concluded MLC elections in the local bodies quota.

The TRS in a clean sweep won all the six seats of Karimnagar (1 & 2), Adilabad, Medak, Khammam, Nalgonda after the counting of votes ended today.

KTR said that the TRS party has been winning in every election since the formation of Telangana state. The people are voting for the party because of the excellent governance of the TRS government under the able leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao who is working towards realizing the aspirations of the people of the State. KTR said that the TRS party has once again proved that it is an unstoppable political force by winning 12 of all 12 MLC seats in the local body quota.

The IT Minister said that local bodies have been further strengthened with many innovative initiatives taken by the TRS party since it came to power. The timely release of funds under the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programs has resulted in the party candidates winning with a majority, he said. Minister KTR congratulated all the party candidates who won the elections and thanked all the representatives of local bodies who voted for the TRS party candidates in the elections.

The ruling TRS party has registered a landslide victory with a clean sweep of the local body MLC elections where the TRS won six MLC seats unanimously and went on to win the remaining six MLC seats for which polling was conducted on December 10.

TRS candidates T Bhanuprasad Rao and L Ramana from Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC), Vanteru Yadava Reddy from Medak LAC, Tata Madhu from Khammam LAC, MC Kotireddy from Nalgonda LAC, and Dande Vittal from Adilabad, have been declared winners following the counting of votes on Tuesday. While Bhanuprasad Rao and Ramana got 584 and 479 votes respectively, Yadava Reddy received 762 votes. MC Kotireddy secured 917 votes in Nalgonda, Tata Madhu registered 480 votes in Khammam, and in Adilabad, Dande Vittal received 740 of total 862 votes.

