TRS Workers Hurl Stones at BJP MP Aravind's Convoy: Report

Activists from the ruling TRS party allegedly attacked Nizamabad MP D. Aravind's convoy. The attack broke the windows of the MP's and BJP activists' cars. The incident occurred in the Armoor mandal region of Issapally.

The MP planned to participate in several development activities in the Nizamabad district's Noothpally of Nandipeta mandal. After the stone-pelting incident, TRS activists clashed with BJP activists. The police arrived and separated the activists from the two parties. Later, the BJP and his party activists held a protest program in Armoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Aravind said that the police had given TRS party activists total support in their attack. He said that about 200 TRS party activists not only halted them, but also burned tires along their way. He further claimed that despite their complaint, the Nizamabad police commissioner and ACP did not respond. He stated that he will take the matter up with Parliament's privileges committee and file a complaint against the police.