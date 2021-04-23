TRS Will Sweep KMC Polls, Says Puvvada

Khammam: Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held an election rally and urged voters in Khammam Municipal Corporation to vote for TRS to ensure the city's continued growth.

In his address to the public, the Minister stated that voting for opposition parties was pointless because they will not be able to obtain funds or develop the city. To ensure development, he urged the voters to vote for TRS candidates.

The people of Khammam have suffered a lot of problems in the past. Drinking water was only available once a week in many areas. Now, with Mission Bhagiratha, every household is being supplied with water daily. With the funds given by the Chief Minister and support extended by KTR now, the roads were widened and drains were built for the convenience of the residents.

Ajay Kumar slammed the opposition parties like BJP and Congress for acting blind and not acknowledging the development activities in the city.

Puvvada Ajay Kumar, speaking to the media, stated that voters in Khammam have decided to vote for TRS, and said TRS will win all 60 wards.