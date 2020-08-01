HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president, KT Rama Rao said that Telangana has been progressing in the path of development after the TRS came to power in the state.

Speaking at the Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday, he asserted that the party would remain as strong as ever, even after next 100 years, as it was formed during an auspicious muhurtham in July 2001 at the Jala Drishyam in Hyderabad.

KTR said that TRS is now in a position where it could provide insurance to 69 lakhs of party workers. He credited the party workers for strengthening the party and taking it to such heights. Narrating how the party withstood adversities, he said the party has weathered many conspiracies in the last 13 years of its existence.

"Our party's objective is to see people live happily and with contentment. As of now, the party had paid Rs 47 crores of insurance to the kin of the deceased party workers. We have been designing programmes for the welfare of party activists. TRS is as strong as any other party in the country. Whichever is the election, our party will trounce the opponents," he said.

"We have handed over the insurance cheques at the doorsteps of the party activists. The construction of party office buildings in the districts have almost been completed. The party's training programme was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the occasion of my birthday, I decided to give six ambulances to my constituency and all the other leaders together provided over 100 ambulances," he stated.

He also called upon the party leaders and activists to support the people during the coronavirus crisis.