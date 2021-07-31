TRS Wants Ambedkar Face On Currency Notes

Huzurabad bypolls is the most discussed topic in political circles. With the resignation, of Etela Rajender, a bypoll is going to be conducted for the Huzurabad constituency. After Etela's resignation, many leaders from other parties like Padi Kaushik Reddy, Peddireddy, and their followers have joined the TRS party. The political parties didn't mention whom they are going to field but parties are following their own strategies. The ruling TRS party announced that the government is going to launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad bypolls.

Under this scheme, Rs.10 lakh will be provided to Dalits. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Dalit Bandhu is not only a scheme but also a movement. However, BJP and Congress said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme is going to be implemented in Huzurabad only to attract voters. It is said that KCR has taken the bypoll as a life and death issue and wants to win the byelection at any cost. According to the reports, TRS is planning to have the portrait of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on the currency notes. It is said that Planning Commission Chairman Vinod Kumar has already written a letter to the centre regarding this.

Bandi Sanjay said that KCR is cheating the people in the name of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He said that KCR didn't keep up his promise of making Dalit as CM and didn't set up the statue of Ambedkar.