TRS Vows to Develop Garib Nagar at GWMC Election Campaign

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) kick-started its campaigning for the GWMC elections in Warangal on Thursday with Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, and other leaders at Garib Nagar under 16th ward. They urged people to vote for the pink party candidate Manisha in the elections on April 30.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for the development of Warangal city, Minister Satyavathi Rathod said Garib Nagar would also be developed as it was merged with the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). “Nowhere in the State have house site pattas been given to the poor except in Garib Nagar,” she added.

Also Read: Centre's Remdesivir Quota Not Enough For Telangana: Health Minister

Speaking to the locals, “We are launching the poll campaign formally by visiting Garib Nagar. I urge you to bless us wholeheartedly and vote for TRS candidate Manisha to ensure her victory with a great majority.”

The TRS leaders also visited Janpaka and Adarsh Nagar localities as a part of the election campaign. MLA Dharma Reddy said, “I urge you to see that all the 1310 voters would vote for TRS in this election. I promise you that you would be provided with double bedroom houses,” he added.