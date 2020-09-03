TRS To Use Opposition's Weapons To Win GHMC

With the GHMC elections barely months away, the BJP and the Congress are trying everything they can to focus on the double bedroom houses and poor medical infrastructure, the ruling TRS wants to use both these issues as weapons to defeat them.

To hit back at the Opposition’s charge that not even 1 per cent of the applicants in the state were given two-bedroom houses, the TRS is planning to give at least 80000 houses before the election notification. As a result, the works are going on at a brisk pace to complete the construction works and allocate them to the beneficiaries. It wants to complete this work before December this year. This will take the sting out of the tails of the Opposition, TRS strategists believe.

Similarly, there are indications that the Opposition might try to corner the TRS government on the poor health infrastrucute and the failure on the Covid containment. In fact, GHMC has seen the maximum number of Covid cases in Telangana. But, to neutralize this, the TRS is planning to open more Basti Dawakhanas in the city. These hospitals will help answer the Opposition campaign, the party feels.

Besides, KTR has also launched a host of developmental projects and laid foundation stones in the city recently. The party is planning to show them off as examples of the TRS’ commitment to the development of the city. It is also planning to use the ropeway bridge across the Durgam Cheruvu for its publicity. These things will help create a positive opinion about the party, the TRS strategists believe.