TRS Trying To Reap Benefits By Raking Up Telangana Sentiment: Raghunandan

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Thursday said that TRS leaders are trying to derive mileage by raking up Telangana sentiment in the state. He said that TRS leaders started a blame and mind game stating that the BJP was against Telangana.

Raghunandan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not speak a single word against Telangana in Parliament. He said that anyone can verify and lashed out at TRS leaders for their biased attitude of the Centre towards the north and south India.

He said that "The TRS leaders should not forget that 165 MPs from north India voted in support of Telangana Bill." He further added that centre was not showing any discrimination towards Telangana.

Raghunandan Rao stated, "It is our policy. The NDA government under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee established three States for administrative convenience only."

Also Read:​ KTR Distributes Custom Made Vehicles Under Gift A Smile initiative on KCR’s birthday