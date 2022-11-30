TRS to Train Lakhs of Users For Social Media Campaigns Ahead of Elections

With elections round the corner, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti has decided to put an end to all the negative campaign against the party and the government on a war footing.

As a step in this direction, the pink party is preparing an action plan to strengthen its social media cell. The social media cell of the party is believed to have already created an awareness on 'social media strategy' in 119 assembly constituencies. On the other hand, the party has directed the MLAs and in-charges to identify thousands of activists who are aware of the use of social media platforms in the constituency.

TRS sources revealed that after identifying them, they will be trauned at the constituency level. The TRS has realised that the negative campaigning by the BJP ranks through social media caused extensive damage to the party in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-elections. The talk in the TRS circles is that the ruling party gained an upper hand in Munugode after analyzing BJP's campaign methods through social media and implementing a counter-strategy.

Now, the TRS is gearing up to prevent any negative impact on the upcoming polls as there is a possibility of increasing posts against the CM, TRS chief KCR's family and the governance of the state government through social media during the next year's general elections.

On the other hand, through the development and welfare programs implemented by the government, a team is also working on a plan to reach out to every voter through social media.

In the past, the TRS had also filed complaints against several objectionable posts created by big and small leaders of various opposition parties, starting with the national level leaders of the BJP. The social media department of TRS is working to identify those who are posting obscenities, cartoons, caricatures, morphing photos and videos targeting KCR, TRS working president KTR and other key leaders through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

The party has reportedly learned that through social media accounts of individuals and associations with different names, BJP and its affiliates are creating posts to create an anti-government sentiment. Hence, the pink party has decided to use the services of content writers, caricaturists, cartoonists and graphic designers for the preparation of necessary content to block the aggression of the BJP.

It is reported that a few people have already been hired on salary while others have shown interest in doing voluntary work for the party. The TRS has also focused on hiring the services of certain teams and organizations for content creation. These groups provide services in filtering the content coming from the opposition and anti-TRS and creating the content needed to counter the opposition parties.

Telangana CM KCR recently ordered that one in-charge be appointed for every hundred voters and their details including phone numbers should be recorded at the Telangana Bhavan. While TRS has 65 lakh members across the state, preparations are underway to appoint 2,000 to 3,000 people as in-charges for the constituency.

The TRS Social Media wing is also preparing to identify thousands of people who are aware of the use of social media and train them at the constituency level. Awareness will be created through training on what action can be taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act against those who are spreading false propaganda against the party. The team will also provide training on how to report false campaigns, obscene comments and morphing photos by using the technical opportunities available on social media platforms.