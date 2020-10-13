TRS Tortures Congress With Defection After Defection

The ruling TRS is administering carefully calibrated shocks to the Congress in the run-up to Dubbak bypolls slated for November 3. At regular intervals the TRS is announcing the resignation of key Congressmen from the party. These leaders are all from Dubbak and are considered key vote-getters for the party. Their carefully timed defections are part of the psychological warfare unleashed by the TRS to weaken the Congress Party.

On Monday, M Nageshwar Reddy of the Congress has left the party and joined the TRS. Nageshwar Reddy was the Congress candidate against TRS candidate Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in the 2018 assembly elections. With Solipeta’s wife Sujatha in the fray, his defection is being seen as a significant psychological victory for the TRS.

Reddy joined the TRS on Monday in the presence of Minister Harish Rao. If sources are to be believed, more people from the Congress will join the TRS at regular intervals to spread confusion in the rank and file of the party. Harish Rao said that the result of Dubbak bypoll would be very much like the stunning victory of the TRS at Huzurnagar. In the first ever bypoll in Telangana after 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had lost by over 25000 votes at Huzurnagar. The same story would be repeated this time too, Harish Rao said.