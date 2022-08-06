TRS Suspends Narsapur Municipal Chairman For Anti-party Activities

Narsapur Municipal Chairperson Murali Yadav has been expelled from TRS party for indulging in anti-party activities.

The party took the action after it found that Murali Yadav held a press conference and spoke against the party.

TRS Medak district president and MLA Padma Devender Reddy, announcing his suspension from the party, said, TRS party has given Yadav a suitable place and his wife has been made ZP Chairperson by the party.

Padma Devender Reddy further added that it was inappropriate to speak against the party holding a press meet.

On Friday, Murali Yadav has slammed the TRS for not recognising weaker sections as it always accorded priority to upper castes. Speaking to the media on Friday, he lambasted the TRS leadership for taking into the party leaders who were responsible for the arrest of TRS workers during the Telangana movement.

