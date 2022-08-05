TRS To Support Combined Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva In Vice President Poll

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will support the opposition parties’ candidate Margaret Alva in the coming Vice President elections. The party President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision in this regard, the party secretary general K Keshava Rao said in a release.

Accordingly, all the 16 TRS MPs will cast their vote for Margaret Alva for the Vice President’s post, the press release read.

In the presidential poll also, the TRS had sided with the opposition and supported Yashwant Sinha.

Alva is in the race from the opposition against the ruling NDA's nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The vice-presidential poll will be held on Saturday.

