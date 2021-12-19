TRS to Stage Protests in Every Telangana Village Against BJP's Anti-farmer Policies

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is preparing for a direct confrontation with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the state's 'raw deal,' notably in paddy procurement.

Following two rounds of sit-ins, where one was led by the Chief Minister in Hyderabad last month (November), demanding that the Centre should take paddy produced in the state, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has now asked his party members to up the scale of protest. There should be a protest staged in every village, said the chief.

Every village in Telangana will protest against the anti-farmer policies of the central government. This protest will be different when compared to the previous ones.

If you see the first phase, it had ‘Dharnas’ conducted in all the 119 Assembly constituencies followed by a large-scale dharna headed by Chief Minister KCRF, held in Hyderabad. Now the third phase will see demonstrations and effigies burning.

On December 17, KCR vowed open war on the Centre in a meeting with ministers, MPs, and other leaders. After the meeting, a senior party leader said, "The party cadres have been urged to burn effigies of BJP-led Centre and Union ministers who are spouting lies and spreading misinformation over the subject of paddy procurement.”