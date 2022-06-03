TRS Social Media Files Complaint Against BJP Leaders For Objectionable Skits Against CM KCR

A case was filed against BJP leaders for coming up with objectionable skits against the Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao by the TRS Social Media Cell on Friday. They also demanded that action should be taken against them. TRS State Social Media Convenor, Y Satish Reddy in a complaint to Vanasthalipuram ACP, Purushottam Reddy condemned the BJP State unit for making "indecent, obscene and objectionable" skits against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the complaint, it was mentioned that action should be taken against BJP leaders including Bandi Sanjay, Premender Reddy, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, and Ranirudrama for passing indecent comments on KCR.

Satish Reddy said that KCR is not only the CM of the state but he is also the one who fought for the state. He further stated that the reputation of CM KCR was tarnished and the TRS leaders can also repeat the same and it doesn't take much time for them to come up with some skits on Modi. He said that "It doesn’t take much effort to ask why did Modi leave his wife too? But, we cannot stoop down to that level."

He questioned that "Many states are looking up to the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu. India is now following the schemes of Telangana. Did you forget what BJP MLA Raja Singh has said about Dalit Bandhu? Did you not see BJP MLA Etela Rajender giving tractors under the Dalit Bandhu scheme and posing with the same."

Satish Reddy said that Bandi Sanjay and Premender Reddy are enjoying the skits where women were shown killing their husbands.

