TRS Social Media Cell Files Complaint Against BJP Backed Facebook Page

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media cell on Wednesday filed a complaint with Cyber Crimes police station against a Facebook page named 'Telangana Atma Gouravam' which posted Derogatory images of the party's chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The complaint stated, "A Facebook page by name Telangana Atma Gouravam' has posted a derogatory morphed picture of CM KCR. The post which insults the image of Chief Minister office has caused a lot of anguish among the people of the state and TRS cadre."

TRS party Social Media convenor Dinesh Chowdary requested the police to take stringent action on the people running the Facebook page which intended to create unrest and turmoil in the state.

