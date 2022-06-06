TRS Reign Turned State Into Liquor Telangana, Says Madhu Goud Yashki

Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Campaign Committee Chairman, INC Telangana criticized the ruling of the TRS government. He said that in the TRS governance, the state turned into "Liquor Telangana". He said that most of the men are spending the money on the purchase of liquor and are ruining their lives. In the seven years of TRS rule, the sale of liquor increased to Rs. 35,000 crores. In the united Andhra Pradesh, the sales were at Rs. 10,000 crores. After the formation of Telangana state, the sale of liquor increased. There are 2630 wine shops and 1000 other establishments that supply alcohol in Telangana.

In the fiscal year (2021-22), the state's liquor sales have crossed Rs. 30,000 crore for the first time after the formation of Telangana state in 2014. According to the reports, the sale of liquor had increased by an average of Rs. 4000 crore a year for different reasons.

A few days ago, the Telangana government has increased the prices of liquor. The price of 1,000 ml liquor has gone up by Rs 120. It was Rs 495 earlier and the new price is Rs 615. The price of a quarter bottle was increased by Rs 20. On all types of beer, there was a minimum hike of Rs 10 per bottle.

Also Read: Chilakalaguda Police Tortures Gym Trainer For Public Nuisance, Video Viral