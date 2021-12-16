TRS Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas Likely To Join Congress

HYDERABAD: Senior politician and TRS Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas (DS as he is popularly known) is most likely to join the Congress fold.

As per reports the Congress high command has been in talks with the senior leader for quite some time and the complete picture will be known in two or three days. D. Srinivas is currently a TRS member in the Rajya Sabha and his membership is likely to end soon.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka apparently received a call from the high command to come to Delhi which further fuelled the news which has been in circulation for a long time that DS would be leaving the TRS party. A senior Congressman, DS served as a Cabinet Minister in 2004 when the Congress party came to power under late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Although the YS-led Congress party came to power for the second time in 2009, DS lost the elections then.

When TRS came to power in 2014, KCR himself invited DS to join the pink party. He was also sent to the Rajya Sabha on behalf of the TRS. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, His son Dharmapuri Aravind contested from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket and defeated sitting MP K Kavitha.

In what could be termed as a fallout with the TRS, D Srinivas was not given due respect and had faced various allegations prompting him to stay away from party activities for quite some time. The Congress leader was ailing for some time and in October TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy call to enquire about his health.

