TRS Plenary On October 25, Vijaya Garjana Sabha On November 15

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party (TRS) will organise its general body meeting and the party plenary session on October 25 to elect the party president. The TRS party plenary session will be held at the Hitex Convention Centre in the city.

Speaking to the media at TRS party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, the party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said as per the party bylaws, the party president’s election should be held every two years. It has also been a tradition to organise the party plenary on April 27 every year, however, both of them could not be held for the last three years due to Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-2021- over the last two years. With the severity of cases reducing in Telangana and the increased vaccine drives, we have decided to organise the party plenary on October 25, he said.

The election schedule will be released on October 17 and nominations will be accepted till October 22.

Nominations will be scrutinised on October 23, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 24.

The party president will be elected during the general body meeting on October 25.

Former MLC M Sreenivas Reddy will act as the Returning Officer, while Paryada Krishnamurthy will act as the supervising officer.

Former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary will be the chairman of the resolutions committee.

The meeting will be attended by 14,000 TRS elected representatives from across the State.

This apart the TRS party is planning to organise celebrations marking two decades of its formation at Warangal on November 15. The TRS will conduct 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana Sabha' (Telangana's victory meeting) at Warangal on November 15.

After the Warangal meeting we will open the party district offices in all the districts, except Hyderabad and Warangal, KTR said. KTR, however, said that the Huzurabad by-election should not be taken so seriously and that the schedule should be finalized for the campaign which will be announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao later.

