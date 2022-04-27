TRS Plenary: KTR Changes His Twitter Profile Pic On Party Formation Day

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao interacts with the people through Twitter and extends his help to the needy who have approached him through the micro-blogging site. Today, on the occasion of TRS Formation Day, KTR changed his Twitter profile pic. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

A festive mood is set in the Telangana Bhavan on the occasion of TRS formation day. TRS Working President KTR garlanded Telangana Thalli and unfurled 40 fleet flag at Telangana Bhavan.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party was launched in 2001 and it's been 21 years. The main aim behind the establishment of the party was to achieve statehood for Telangana. The party has undergone many changes and emerged it out as the ruling party in the new state, Telangana.

In another tweet, KTR said that two decades ago, KCR founded the TRS party to make the aspirations of the people of Telangana a reality. Here is the tweet made by IT Minister.

Two decades ago, our leader Sri KCR Garu founded TRS Party to make the aspirations of people of #Telangana a reality Very grateful to be a part of this inspiring journey from agitation to administration! Heartfelt greetings to @trspartyonline leaders & members on #21YearsOfTRS pic.twitter.com/9xaK8fEOve — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 26, 2022

TRS party is celebrating the foundation day in a grand manner at HICC Madhapur. A total of 3,000 elected representatives are going to taking part in the meeting.

