TRS Plenary at Hitex Hyderabad: All Set

The TRS is getting ready for its plenary meeting on October 25 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad.

Although it has been a tradition to hold the party's plenary on April 27 every year to celebrate the party's foundation, the plenary this year assumes significance since it completed two decades of the TRS party's existence. The TRS was formed in 2001. This year's plenary is also significant because, after a two-and-a-half-year break, the event is being hosted again.

The plan was to invite over 14,000 party leaders from all levels of government, from village to state. However, due to Covid guidelines, the party president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao has limited the number to 6,000. Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu, TS civil supply corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, and former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan are overseeing the plenary arrangements.

Members attending the meeting will be given special passes and only invitees will be allowed to attend the plenary.

Sources say that chief minister will be re-elected as TRS president at the TRS plenary assembly on October 25. The plenary will continue after his election. Various of issues affecting the state will be discussed during the grand event.