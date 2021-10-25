TRS Plenary 2021: KCR Unanimously Elected Telangana Rashtra Samithi President

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was unanimously elected as the President of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party for the ninth consecutive term at TRS plenary meeting. This year, the meeting assumes more importance as it marks the completion of two decades of the formation of TRS in 2001.

KCR has been holding the post of president of the TRS since 2001. KCR floated the TRS party in 2001 with an aim of achieving a separate statehood for the Telangana region. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Hyderabad was completely decorated with pink color flags and one could witness hoardings, flexi boards, cut-outs, and banners all over the city.

KCR said that in the last seven years, Telangana has become a role model for other states. KCR said that the ruling TRS government has come up with many schemes for the development of the state. KCR said that they have faced many struggles in achieving the state but finally achieved it. He thanked everyone who has taken part in the movement.