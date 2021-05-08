TRS Picks Women Corporator For KMC Mayors

Khammam: Women corporators from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation, continuing the tradition of electing women as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (KMC).

Ponukollu Neeraja was elected as KMC Mayor from Division-26, while Shaik Fathima Zohara was elected as Deputy Mayor from Division-37.

The ruling party won the Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions of GWMC and KMC, as well as the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson posts of five municipalities – Siddipet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal, Atchampet, and Kothur – after winning a majority of seats in the civic polls held on April 30.

The party appointed observers, especially Ministers, for each civic body to ensure a smooth election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Deputy Chairpersons. In a sealed cover, the names of the candidates for Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Deputy Chairpersons were sent.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had made all necessary arrangements for the election of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Deputy Chairpersons by following Covid-19 safety protocols. The required precautions were taken to ensure that seating capacity did not exceed 50%.