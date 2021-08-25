TRS Party's Social Media Wing Representatives Complain Against Teenmaar Mallanna

Telangana Rashtra Samiti Party's social media wing representatives criticized journalist Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna, who owns a YouTube channel, Q News. He is a vocal critic of Telangana CM KCR. TRS party leaders questioned that, "Is journalism means using filthy language". They also said that it is very unfortunate to have a journalist like him.

TRS leaders questioned that who gave Teenmaar Mallanna that right to criticize the policies made by the Telangana government and expressed anguish over him for comparing Telangana with Afghanistan. They commented that KCR ignored Teenmaar Mallanna as the former abides by the law. TRS Party's social media wing representatives raised a complaint with the cybercrime police and said that stringent action is going to be taken against Teenmaar Mallanna if he doesn't stop doing all these activities.

A few days ago, Police conducted raids on his Q News Channel office and he was booked under sections 67 IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 417 (Punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.