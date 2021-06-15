TRS or BJP Which Party Will Telangana TDP President L Ramana Choose

Telangana TDP President L Ramana on Monday said that he has not decided yet on joining the TRS. Addressing a press conference, he said that he had received invitations from both the ruling TRS and BJP.

He further added that he is discussing it with his followers and activists. Ramana said that a political churn was taking place in Telangana. He also denied that he had asked for an MLC post if he were to join the TRS and stressed on the point that he wants to be with the people and would work for the well being of the public. He said that neither TRS nor BJP had offered him anything but had only extended an invitation to him to join them.

Ramana also made it clear that he didn't hold any talks with the TRS leaders and said that there is no truth in the news that is going viral on social media about changing the party. He said that he would officially declare to the media if he changes the party.

Recently, TRS senior leader Etela Rajender who was sacked and removed from the cabinet joined BJP. Along with Etela, former MLA, Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former ZP chairperson Tula Uma, RTC workers union leader Ashwathama Reddy joined the BJP. With this Etela Rajender broke his 20 years long relationship with the TRS party. Very soon, Huzurabad by-elections are going to take place.