TRS Only Party Working For Telangana Development is Public Talk, Says KTR

Telangana minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President KT Rama Rao toured Vemulawada and Korutla constituencies on June 10th. He also inaugurated the Kodanda Rama statue present on the premises of Gandi Hanuman temple. He handed over the double bedrooms in the Korutla and Metpally towns and said that the Telangana government is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society and the housing scheme brought cheers to the women folk in particular.

He also inaugurated a free coaching centre for the unemployed at Metpally. He said that Telangana is the only state which is providing employment to people of all states and the government has already taken up filling 1.32 lakh government jobs and taking steps to fill another 90,000 jobs in Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that a man came to him and told him why TRS should be strong in the state is to develop Telangana. He further stated that the remaining parties would do nothing for the state. KTR said that TRS is the only party that would strive for the upliftment of all the sections of society.

Three MoUs have been signed to set up Ethanol plants in Korutla & Vemulawada. KTR thanked Dhatri Bio, Bhuvi Bio & Deccan Agrochem for coming forward to set up new units in the Jagtial district.

