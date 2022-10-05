TRS Is Now National Party Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Its official, the state party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is now officially a National Party - Bharat Rashtra Samithi, after the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, at the anointed time of 1:19 pm on Dasami day ( Wednesday) declared the official launch of his national party. Upon a unanimous decision taken by all the TRS leaders, KCR signed the declaration and announced the party name as Bharath Rashtra Samithi while converting the TRS into a National Party.

The moment was marked by party workers bursting crackers at the Telangana Bhavan and the Pragathi Bhavan to celebrate the new party formation.

On Wednesday afternoon, the TRS party executive committee commenced at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad where around 280 party leaders including State executive members, Ministers, MPs, legislators and district unit presidents among others were present for this momentous day in Telangana politics.

JD (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday night along with 20 of his party MLAs, and also two MPs belonging to Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), including Dalit leader Thirumavalavan, have also arrived at the Telangana Bhavan upon the invitation of KCR.