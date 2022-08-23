TRS Never Took Action Against BJP MLA Raja Singh: TPCC

Hyderabad: Demanding stern action against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh for his objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Minorities Dept Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said the TRS government never took serious action against Raja Singh.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Abdullah Sohail said that Raja Singh has been trying to foment communal violence in Hyderabad with his provocative statements. He said the BJP leader has earlier given controversial statements against the Muslim community during Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanthi festivals.

He claimed the ruling TRS government instead of taking action against the rabble-rouser, used his statement to make political gains. He claimed nearly 75 criminal cases were pending against the BJP MLA and a history sheet was also opened against Raja Singh by the then Congress government in 2006. He added that Raja Singh, in his affidavit filed in the 2018 Assembly elections, informed about 43 criminal cases pending against him.

Alleging that TRS, MIM and BJP are part of a larger controversy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere before the next Assembly elections, TPCC leader said state Minister KTR first highlighted comedian Munawar Farooqui as a hero and then Raja Singh was made to give a statement against his show and later the matter escalated with Raja Singh giving a series of statements against the Muslim community and Prophet Muhammad.