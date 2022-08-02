TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao’s Son Robbed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : TRS MP Nama Nageshwarao's son was allegedly attacked and robbed by two unidentified persons in Hyderabad. The incident came to limelight two days after the incident. The MP's son N. Prithvi Teja said that two men assaulted and robbed Rs 75,000 from him and fled on July 30 while he was driving his car.

The incident happened when the MP's son was driving back home after visiting a shopping mall on July 30, Sunday. The latter informed about the incident to his personal staff. On August 1, the personal staff lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills Police.

According to the complaint, Prithivi Teja was stopped by two bike-borne persons on the Tolichowki main road at around 4.30 a.m. on July 30.

They got into the car, consumed alcohol and physically assaulted him. Police said the victim was also forced to transfer Rs 75,000 via PhonePe.

Later, one of the assailants drove the car, reportedly in a rash manner, and caused damage to some two-wheelers on the way, from Gachibowli to SR Nagar via Mehdipatnam and Masab Tank.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident and are verifying the CCTV footage where the incident took place.

