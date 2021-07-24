TRS MP Gets 6-month Jail Term For Distributing Money During Elections

TRS leader, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha was today sentenced to six months in jail. A special court for the trial of cases against MP imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 along with imprisonment. The court gave its verdict in a case related to the distribution of money to the voters during the last parliamentary elections.

A case has been registered against Maloth Kavitha at the Burgampahad police station for allegedly distributing money during the 2019 election campaign. The court has been hearing the case since 2019. Kavita was sentenced to 6 months in prison today. The court granted a bail to the MP after she paid Rs. 10,000.