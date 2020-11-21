TRS MP Balka Suman Lashes Out At BJP Leaders, Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan

TRS MLA and Government Whip Balka Suman criticised the opposition parties in the Telangana state. Addressing the media, he asserted that the TRS party wants to conduct the upcoming election in a peaceful manner. He said that, 'TRS is ahead in announcing the candidates. TRS working president KTR is going to conduct two roadshows from today. We are going to take the responsibility of keeping Hyderabad in a safe position." He further added that "50% of our candidates are educated and 50% are young. More than 70 per cent of tickets have been given to SCs and STs. "

He also said that TRS did justice by allotting tickets to the eligible candidates. He questioned, "What did the four MPs who won from BJP do the state? He said that people will teach a lesson to Congress and BJP in the coming polls. He lashed out at Kishan Reddy and termed him as a helpless minister.

Balka Suman also passed satirical comments on Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. He said that 'It's so funny that a person from the neighbouring state who lost in the previous elections would contest in the upcoming polls." He further added that he doesn't have the support of a single MLA. It is ridiculous for BJP to include such a party and individual. What does he do here when he can't do anything in his state?