HYDERABAD: One more MLC from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. MLC from Nizamabad district V Gangadhar Goud along with two of his family members have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to reports,Gangadhar Goud along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, driver and gunman underwent COVID-19 tests at NIMS. In which Gangadhar along with his son and wife tested positive for the virus. Immediately after testing positive for the infection, they were undergoing home quarantine at their residence in Hyderabad.

MLC said that he had no COVID-19 symptoms, but still tested positive for the virus. He appealed to leaders, party men and people who moved closely with him in the past few days to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Earlier, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy along with his wife was tested positive and has been under home quarantine.

On August 2 Karimnagar MLC Naradasu Laxman was found to be infected with the virus. On July 18 Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife Sowjanya and son Vidhat. On July 26 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 24 TRS MP and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) daughter Kavitha also went into home quarantine after her driver tested positive for COVID-19. Many MLAs and people's representatives in Telangana have already been affected by the COVID-19. Several leaders from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party had tested positive for the virus. On July 23, TRS MLC and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari tested positive for COVID-19. On July 18, Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Goud along with his wife Sowjanya and son Vidhat tested positive for coronavirus.



Along with Quthbullapur MLA, few more ruling party MLAs tested positive for the virus so far. Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy,Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan contracted the virus. Earlier, Minister Mahmood Ali and deputy speaker Padmarao were also infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sunday. With this, the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 79,495 and the overall death toll due to the virus goes up to 627. Currently, there are 22,869 active cases of coronavirus cases in the state and a total of 55,999 were cured from the COVID-19 till date.