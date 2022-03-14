TRS MLC Sukhender Reddy Elected Chairman Of Telangana Legislative Council Yet Again

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy has been unanimously elected as Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council for the second term. As no candidate had filed the nomination for the coveted post, therefore, his election was a foregone conclusion. Sukhender Reddy had filed the nomination papers for the post of Telangana Council Chairman on Sunday. The Council Chairman post was lying vacant for the last eight months.

Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, KT Rama Rao and Srinivas Goud congratulated Sukhender Reddy. He had served as a Legislative Council Chairman for the first time from September 2019 to June 2021. V Bhoopal Reddy was appointed as the Protem Chairman after the term of the then Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy expired in June last year. As Bhoopal Reddy’s term expired in January this year, AIMIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri had taken over as the new Protem Chairman.