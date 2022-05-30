TRS MLC Kavitha's 8 Questions to PM Modi

Narendra Modi's Government has completed eight years in power. TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha termed Modi's rule as a series of failures. Today, Kavitha took to her Twitter and asked Modi eight questions. She said that Modi's government didn't keep its promises.

The first question posed by Kavitha is about the Women's reservation bill. She tweeted, "Empowering Nari Shakti by giving them an equal footing. Where is the Women reservation Bill, Modi ji?".

Kavitha asked about the increase in the prices of gas, diesel, and petrol and further asked where the money from this exponential rise has been invested. She wrote, "While the GDP of our country is falling, the one GDP on rise is - Gas- Diesel- Petrol and where has the money from this exponential rise been invested?"

The third question by Kavitha is when will the bias towards Telangana end. She also questioned when will the BJP government uphold pending dues worth Rs. 7000 crores be duly given to Telangana.

Kavitha questioned when the country will see "Acche Din" of "Mehengai Mukt Bharat". She wrote, "With inflation at a record breaking high, when will we as a country see “Acche Din” of “Mehengai Mukt Bharat".

Kavitha asked when will the non-PR and real Amrit Kaal was given to the people of India.

The sixth question asked by Kavitha is "Farmers are the heartbeat of India, but today the paddy farmers and turmeric farmers of Telangana suffer at the hands of BJP for seeking minimum acknowledgment of their hard work!"

The seventh question by Kavitha is "Rozgaar ki Maar - the reality of Modi Govt’s “New India” where crores of Indians are struggling to find an employment that provides them with minimum income support."

The last question by Kavitha is "Will there be a day when the #PMCares truly to tell the nation the truth and the accountability of funds?"