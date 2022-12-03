TRS MLC Kavitha Urges CBI to Provide Documents Mentioned in Notice

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to send her copies of the complaint it received from the Union Home Ministry and the FIR registered in the Delhi liquor policy case.

In a letter addressed to Ashok Kumar Shahi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, New Delhi, the TRS leader has requested the Central probe agency to provide her the said copies to get herself acquainted before her appearance in the case.

“The requested documents may be provided at the earliest to enable me to acquaint myself and answer appropriately within a reasonable period of time. Date of our meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents,” Kavitha wrote in her letter.

It may be recalled here that the CBI on Friday asked Kavitha to appear as a witness in the Delhi liquor policy case on Tuesday. The TRS MLC also confirmed the receipt of a notice by the CBI for clarification in the Delhi liquor policy case.

“I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request,” Kavitha had said in a statement.

While issuing a notice to Kavitha, the CBI had written that acting on a written complaint received from Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, Ministry of Home Affairs, a case was registered against the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to the excise policy of Delhi for 2021-22.

