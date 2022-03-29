Amid a war of words between the Centre and Telangana government over paddy procurement, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has extended his support to Telangana farmers on Tuesday. He tweeted in Telugu saying Congress party would continue its fight on behalf of farmers till the last grain of paddy is procured by the government.

Accusing the BJP-led Central government and TRS government of doing politics over the purchase of farmer’s produce, Gandhi said both the governments are neglecting their moral responsibility of procuring paddy of Telangana farmers. Former Congress chief has also asked the governments to not harass farmers and procure their entire paddy produce.

తెలంగాణ రైతుల ధాన్యం కొనుగోలు విషయంలో బీజేపీ, టీఆర్ఎస్ ప్రభుత్వాలు తమ నైతిక బాధ్యతను విస్మరిస్తూ, రైతుల శ్రమతో రాజకీయం చేయడం సిగ్గుచేటు. రైతు వ్యతిరేక విధానాలతో అన్నం పెట్టే రైతులని క్షోభ పెట్టే పనులు మాని, పండించిన ప్రతి గింజా కొనాలి. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2022

To respond to Congress leaders’ comment, Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha took to Twitter saying Rahul Gandhi is a member of parliament and if he’s sincere, he should voice his support to the TRS MPs who are protesting the different procurement policies for Punjab and Haryana and other states and demand a “One nation, One procurement” policy.

Later, the Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao also reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet. He said the Congress should stop shedding crocodile tears. If they are sincere about the farmers’ wellbeing they should join the TRS members and raise their voice to support farmers in the parliament.

With the TRS leaders reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet in support of farmers, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy said the TRS MPs are not fighting for state farmers in the Parliament but they are having a good time in the Central Hall. He even reminded the TRS MLC Kavitha that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had signed an agreement with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in 2021 stating that it will not supply parboiled rice from rabi 2022 thus making the farmers helpless.