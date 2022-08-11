TRS MLC Kavitha Expresses Confidence Of Winning Munugode Bypolls

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha expressed confidence in winning the Munugode seat which is due for bypolls. She said that "The pink party has a stronghold in the Nalgonda district. Earlier, the party leaders defeated two stalwart leaders in the by-polls of Huzur Nagar and Nagarjunsagar of the Erstwhile Nalgonda district held after the 2018 general elections. The ruling party would prevail in the Munugode by-election whenever it is held."

She also spoke about backdoor politics. She said that "This backdoor politics should be stopped, in one or the other way. Bihar has started the way. Nalanda has always shown the way to the world, now to the country I believe. I hope it repeats everywhere else."

It is all known knowledge that Rajagopal Reddy submitted his resignation from his membership of the Telangana Legislative Assembly from the Munugode constituency. After his resignation, he declared a war on the ruling government. A bypoll to Munugode assemly constituency is necessitated after Rajagopal Reddy's resignation.