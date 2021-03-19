Telangana MLC Election Result 2021: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao’s daughter S Vani Devi is ahead of her nearest BJP rival N Ramachander Rao after the completion of seven rounds of counting of votes.

The counting of votes in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates’ constituencies is still underway and the TRS candidate is leading the count.

Vani Devi, an educationist, was leading by 8,000 votes over BJP rival and sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao after the completion of seventh round. Vani Devi secured 1,12,689 votes, while he got 1,04,668 votes and Prof K Nageshwara is in the third place securing 56,610 votes so far.

Polling was held on March 14 for the two Graduates constituencies. While the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat witnessed 67.26 per cent of polling, the voter turnout was 76.41 per cent in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

As many as 93 candidates were in the fray from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while 71 nominees contested from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.