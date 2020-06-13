HYDERABAD: In the latest development, the wife of Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party legislator from Janagaon tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Along with her, his driver, gunman, and their cook have also been infected with the virus. Following this, doctors advised them to stay in home quarantine. The results came out on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Yadagiri Reddy is being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He is the first legislator in Telangana to test positive for COVID-19. A few days ago, he developed a cough and cold. After a medical examination on June 11, he tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Earlier in the day, Muthireddy Yadagir Reddy's wife informed the people of their constituency that her health condition was good and they need not get worried about it.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan underwent a COVID-19 test after his driver tested positive for coronavirus. Finance Minister Harish Rao was recently home quarantined after his personal assistant (PA) tested positive.