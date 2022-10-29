TRS MLAs Poaching Row: The KCR Ruled TRS Govt is Likely to Topple if Pilot Rohit Reddy Joins the BJP

Hyderabad: The leaked audio clips related to TRS MLAs poaching case revealed that the aim of BJP is to topple the TRS government in a period of one month.

The two audio clips of 13 minutes and 27 minutes duration containing telephone conversations between the main suspect in the case and a TRS MLA surfaced on Friday. The audio records contain conversations between Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayajulu and Nanda Kumar on buying TRS MLAs.

Audio-2 of 27 minutes duration, which was released contains some sensational statements about the Telangana Government toppling within a month of Pilot Rohit Reddy's resignation. The focus has now turned to BL Santosh, the general secretary of the BJP and an RSS pracharak.

The voice to be that of Nanda Kumar, is heard conversing on the phone with Swamy and Simhayajulyu stating that Pilot Rohit Reddy is ready to join the BJP with four others. As per the leaked audio, BL Santosh was informed that Rohit and two other MLAs will join the BJP by Swamiji and that Santosh took the conference call with Amit Shah who said that one or three MLAs joining is not enough to travel to Hyderabad and that there should be at least five or six MLAs.

Also Read: BJP Raises Heat on TRS, Urges EC to Order CBI Probe in MLA Poaching Case